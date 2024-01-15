Teenagers arrested after alleged burglary attempt

The 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested by officers from West Midlands Police, who responded to reports of a break-in on Bridge Street in Walsall on Wednesday.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, while the boy was also charged with possessing a knife in a public space after a search by officers uncovered a knife.

The force said the two were placed on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continued and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl after they allegedly broke into a property in Walsall.

"Our officers reacted quickly to make the arrests after we were called to reports of a break-in at a premises in Bridge Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"When we searched the boy, we discovered a knife.

"Both were taken into custody on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.

"The boy was also detained on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place.

"The two have been placed on bail with strict conditions while we carry out further enquires.

"People with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling us on 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/124431/24.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511."