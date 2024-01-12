Two people arrested following robbery patrols by officers

The neighbourhood officers from the St Matthew's team of Walsall Police arrested a man and a woman who were both wanted for separate offences in Walsall town centre on Thursday.

The first arrest was of a 38-year-old woman who was wanted for breaching bail conditions following an alleged street robbery she was suspected of being involved in, while a 35-year-old man was also arrested for breach of a court order.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said the pair had been seen loitering in the Crown Wharf area of Walsall and were taken into custody, with the woman due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday and the man remanded in custody to also appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

The spokesman said: "Our neighbourhood officers arrested a man and a woman who were both wanted by us after we carried out robbery patrols in Walsall town centre.

"Officers from our St Matthew’s team arrested a 38-year-old woman who was wanted for breaching her strict bail conditions following an alleged street robbery she was suspected of being involved in.

"She was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today to face a charge of failing to attend an assessment following a test for the presence of Class A drugs.

"We also arrested a 35-year-old man who was wanted by us. He was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates court for breach of a court order.

"We had found them loitering in the Crown Wharf area of the town yesterday (Thurs) and took them into custody."

Chris Turner, neighbourhood policing supervisor for St Matthew’s team, said: “These have been two excellent arrests.

"They were both wanted by us and officers from my St Matthew’s team carried out the arrests following patrols particularly concentrating on robberies in the town centre.”