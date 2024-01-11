Public consultation to begin on funding for nature reserves

Walsall Council has been awarded funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to implement significant improvements in five Local Nature Reserves.

This initiative aims to enhance the overall experience and environment of these natural spaces for both residents and visitors.

In order to create a comprehensive understanding of the selected sites and better serve the needs of the community, the council is seeking feedback from the public on how they currently use and experience these nature reserves.

The results of this initial survey will be utilised as a benchmark for a follow-up survey to be conducted in two years' time.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council said: "The awarded funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a fantastic opportunity for Walsall Council to invest in our local nature reserves.

"By creating a survey and actively involving residents in this process, we can ensure that these improvements align with the unique character and requirements of each site.

"This is a significant step in creating a sustainable and enhanced environment for both wildlife and the community."

The collected data will be instrumental in evaluating the impact of the council's investment in these specific sites.

By appreciating the distinctive qualities of each nature reserve, Walsall Council aims to tailor its investment to meet their individual needs effectively.

Proposed enhancements include the upgrading of footpaths and access points, habitat management works, and the installation of interpretive signage to enrich public understanding.

Residents, visitors, and nature enthusiasts can complete the survey via the following link: walsallparksandgreenspaces.commonplace.is/en-GB/proposals/countryside-site-improvement/step1