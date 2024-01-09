Advice issued after amber cold weather alert issued with chance of snow on way

The Met Office has updated its cold-health alert to amber for the West Midlands until 12pm on Friday, January 12 as temperatures are expected to remain low throughout the week.

Its forecast for later in the month also predicts snow showers as a result of winds from the north.

People have been advised to check on family and friends, especially those that are vulnerable – pensioners, very young children and those with long-term conditions.

It is also advised to wear plenty of layers, and making use of local warm spaces such as community halls, churches, and libraries. A list of warm spaces in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, and the wider region can be found here.

Nadia Inglis, interim director of public health at Walsall Council said: "With colder weather forecast for this week, ensuring the wellbeing of our residents and communities is important. Reach out to family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, particularly older people, very young children and people with long term conditions, as it can have a serious impact on health.

"Maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature is also important. Try and heat your home to at least 18°C, and to take other measures to protect yourself such as wearing lots of layers.

"Getting the help you need can benefit your wellbeing. Warm spaces are open and welcoming to anyone across Walsall who need somewhere to meet other people and get support.

"There are also services that can support you with advice about your fuel bills and payments, or heating and insulation measures that you may be eligible for.

"Keep in touch with others and ask if they need any practical help such as stocking up on food and medicine. If you need support for your health or know someone who may need support, please contact NHS 111, or your local pharmacist or GP, and call 999 in an emergency."