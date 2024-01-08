New lease of life for woman after weight loss success

Sharon Green from Walsall said she was constantly out of breath, her clothes were getting tighter, she lacked self-confidence and she felt like she was out of control.

She said she approached her GP to get some help and support and learned about the 12-week referral scheme offered locally with Slimming World, a programme which helped her to drop more than five stone in weight.

Since stepping through the doors of a group at the Church on the Corner in Walsall, Ms Green said she felt motivated to keep going and said the programme had helped her to lose weight and still enjoy the food she loved.

She said: “With Slimming World, I found that I could lose weight and still enjoy the foods I love.

It was while feeling heavy and out of breath that Sharon realised a change needed to be made

"I never really felt like I was on a diet, I was eating healthy and enjoying foods such as Doner kebabs, Roast Dinners and Pizza.

"I was pleased as I could still enjoy crisps, chocolate and a takeaway too, all without ever going hungry or feeling deprived.

"With my group’s support every week, I have learnt how to develop lasting healthy habits so you I can lose weight and keep it off.

"I still enjoy new recipes that fit into my lifestyle and I don’t feel I have missed out on anything, I’ve just made a few simple swaps along the way.”

In a recent survey conducted by Slimming World, half of UK adults (49 per cent) say they’ve put off trying to lose weight due to ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out), with missing out on favourite foods and social events fuelling this fear.

Dr Amanda Avery, health and research consultant dietitian at Slimming World, said: “Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures so it’s no wonder food FOMO is a very real factor for many of us when it comes to losing weight.

"As the research shows, in many cases certain foods can have a powerful pull on us, evoking memories and emotions and rekindling flavours and pleasures experienced in the past.

"Often, finding the desire or motivation to alter deeply ingrained habits around the way we shop, cook and eat can be challenging and that’s where support can be crucial to help slimmers.”

