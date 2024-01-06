Major Walsall-based drugs gang jailed for more than 86 years as police seize millions in cash, cocaine and ketamine

Led by 37-year-old James Ross, the organised crime group transported cocaine, ketamine and cash in vehicles with professionally installed concealed compartments in floors and seats.

Ben Ellett, Keeley White, Daniel Rowley and Marc Lewis have been jailed for their role in the drug empire

Ross was previously convicted of drug offences in April 2021, which he served a nine-month prison sentence for.

Whilst he was behind bars, officers from the West Midlands Police Regional Organised Crime Unit turned their attention on his second-in-command, 42-year-old Steed Webster.

In just three months between October 13, 2021 and January 20, 20222, officers tracked the movements of the gang as they conspired to supply controlled drugs and launder criminal cash.

On October 16, 2021, 37-year-old Muzafar Abrarov was arrested in possession of £300,000 in cash with a further £1.3 million found at his home address in Lozells, Birmingham.

Abrarov was jailed for 45 months on December 23, 2021, after admitting to being in possession of criminal property.

Drug empire boss, Ross, was released from prison in October 2021 on licence and regained leadership of the gang.

But in February 2022, he removed his tag and made off to Farnborough, Hampshire, where he was arrested after having booked into a hotel under false details.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, the key players in the organised crime group were arrested, most in possession of large quantities of drugs and cash.

In total, officers seized £1,773,065 in cash, 66kg of high purity cocaine with an estimated street value of £8m and 10kg of ketamine with an estimated street value of £40,000.