Cutting-edge fitness space that is first of its kind opens for Walsall residents

The BOX12 studio will be used to host functional fitness and boxing workouts at Oak Park Active Living Centre in Walsall Wood.

BOX12 makes use of the latest technology to optimise and tailor training to a user's fitness level, making it suitable for people of any abilities.

The BOX12 sessions consist of 12 three-minute rounds, with a new round starting every three minutes, meaning there is no need to book, anyone can turn up and get started immediately.

People with their own boxing gloves are encouraged to bring them along to the sessions, however, all equipment needed for the sessions is available free of charge.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: “This is an exciting new gym room in Walsall with the versatility to be accessible to people who may not be able to attend regularly scheduled classes.

“The BOX12 studio looks fantastic and is a top-quality facility that Walsall Council is proud to launch.

“The studio is a very welcome addition to the already wide range of activities people can take part in at Oak Park Active Living Centre.

“Once again, the investment made in our leisure facilities is a further example of the council's commitment to supporting our residents to lead active and healthy lives.”

Those considering getting involved with a session do not need any experience prior, with juniors aged between 11-15 also welcome when accompanied by a participating adult.

Access to the BOX12 space is covered as part of the centre’s all-inclusive membership with no booking required.

For further details and to see a session in action, go to go.walsall.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/activities/box12-studio-1