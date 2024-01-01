Couple get 'best surprise' on New Year's Day with first baby born at Walsall Manor Hospital in 2024

Those were the words of Navdeep Kaur who gave birth to the first baby of 2024 at Walsall Manor Hospital today.

After years of miscarriages, she said her new daughter was the best gift she and husband Iqbal Singh Kanwal could ever have hoped for.

The little girl was born at 12.36am and weighs seven pounds and nine ounces.

Navdeep was thrilled when midwives let her 10-year-old daughter Jaskirat, and her husband, have a peep at her new sister in the recovery room following her caesarean.

“That was lovely of them after all my miscarriages because she was so excited and really wanted to see the baby," said Navdeep, 35, who works as a healthcare support assistant at Black Country Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

"Everyone has been so kind and supportive here."

After the birth of her first daughter she had nine miscarriages.

Navdeep added: “I do suffer from polycystic ovarian disease but after so many miscarriages we’d given up on having any more babies.

"Jaskirat really wanted a sibling as well as her friends at school talked about their brothers and sisters, so it was really tough for us all.

"The baby is just the best surprise and I hope my story gives hope to others.”

The new arrival hasn’t yet been named but Jaskirat definitely wants a say in that.

“She can’t wait for us to get home and is already thinking of possible names,” added Navdeep, who lives in Wolverhampton with Iqbal who is a herbalist.