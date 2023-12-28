Police issue new appeal for help to find Bloxwich man reported missing over a week ago

The family of Jake Keefe say they have not heard from the 29-year-old since he left home in Bloxwich on Monday, December 18.

Police say Jake may have gone camping as he'd recently bought camping equipment. He may also have been looking to travel by train to Portsmouth or Margate.

But officers say his disappearance is "completely out of character".

DS Clair McNamara, from the Missing Persons Investigation Team, said: "This is really unusual behaviour for Jake and we're worried about him perhaps being out in this cold and wet weather.

"Officers are combing areas of open areas and woodland near Jake's home but we'd also ask people, especially those out walking, to be alert to anyone who looks to be staying in a tent.

"This is also an awfully difficult time for Jake's family and we'd urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or has any information to get in contact with us."

Jake is 5ft 8in tall with short, brown hair and a beard. The attached CCTV images show what Jake was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting the number 443932.