Knife Angel leaves Walsall for some TLC after making 'impact'

The iconic statue, comprised of 100,000 seized knives, has spent the last month at Gallery Square, serving as a potent reminder of the challenges knife crime poses in Walsall and the wider community.

During its time in the borough, the 27-foot-high statue sculpture has attracted hordes of visitors and played host to an array of events including a faith walk, community engagement sessions and catastrophic bleed training.

The farewell ceremony opened with a speech by Mark Brindley, a trustee at The James Brindley Foundation.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Clive Knowles, founder of the British Ironwork Centre, also shared their thoughts before Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, closed proceedings.

Councillor Perry said: “The Knife Angel had provided a platform for the community to come together and have difficult conversations around the issues of knife crime facing society.

“When I have visited the monument during its stay, it is hard to describe the feelings it evokes.

"I believe the angel’s presence will leave a lasting legacy in the borough which we must now act upon for a better future.”

“If the Knife Angel’s stay changes the behaviour of one person, or more importantly saves the life of one person, then I believe it has done its job.”

The Knife Angel will be removed from Gallery Square early on Friday.