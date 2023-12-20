Rosie Byron is hoping to get people on their feet and raise vital funds with her dance track I Don't Want Your Body, which was released on December 14.

The 49-year-old will be donating all of the proceeds raised from the tune to The Glebe Centre, a Walsall-based hub which works with adults in the borough tackling issues including homelessness and the effects of drug and alcohol use.

Supply teacher and songwriter Rosie Byron has released a dance track in the run-up to Christmas

Rosie, who is a supply teacher at Manor Primary School in Streetly by trade, has been writing songs since she was a secondary school pupil.

She previously released Chillin' around two years ago, which was inspired by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The mum-of-six said: "I am a songwriter as a hobby, but I just thought that was the easiest way to give back because it doesn't matter how many times I donate to the food bank, one person can't make all the difference.

"It is too difficult on your own and more charities are asking for more and people don't always have it.

"We are hoping to raise £500 so that will cover food, blankets, accommodation – all the basic stuff."

Rosie recorded the song with producer Ste Nunn at the Build My Song Studios in Walsall back in November and said she "loved" the final product.

She added: "[Ste] sent me over the beat first and as soon as I heard it, the whole tune and melody just came to me.

"I then wrote the lyrics and said to him 'can we record it?' and we did it in about 20 minutes. When I first heard it I knew it was going to be a good one.

"I'm not an amazing singer but I think people should follow their dreams and I know I can write decent lyrics that tell a story. It was lovely putting the song together."

The song is available to buy and stream on all major platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.