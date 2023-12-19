Volunteers acknowledged at celebration event

Members of the Walsall community celebrated the hard work and dedication of the council’s Early Help and Family Hub volunteers at a celebration event on December 12.

Taking place at Walsall College Hub, the evening celebrated the work that volunteers do, the training they have undergone and the positive impacts they have upon children and families in Walsall.

There are currently approximately 25 volunteers across the borough, who provide that extra bit of support families may need and are there to ensure families don’t feel alone or isolated in their struggles.

Volunteers work alongside Walsall’s Early Help Partnership and Family Hubs to ensure children and young people have the best possible start in life and have ambitions and opportunities to thrive for their future.

Councillor Stacie Elson, portfolio holder for children’s services at Walsall Council, attended the event and said, “What a brilliant evening celebrating the work of our volunteers.

"The work they do for children and families in the borough does not go unnoticed and is very much appreciated by everyone at the council.

“I applaud their commitment to helping families make positive changes, and we simply could not do the work we do without them.

"Thanks again to each and everyone of our volunteers and I wish them all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Khazima Rehman is one of the volunteers and said: “My daughter has down’s syndrome, but we have been very lucky in our journey.

“As an Early Help volunteer, I wish to help those who haven’t had such a positive journey and need the extra support with the challenges being a parent brings.

"The Early Help celebration event made me feel really respected and that the work I do is recognised. I felt honoured to represent my community.”