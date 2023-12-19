Mandir Baba Balak Nath on Caldmore Road in Walsall held an anniversary mela on December 17 to commemorate 40 years of serving the community.

The temple was first established in 1983 by priest Mahant Shri Jaspal Bhatti and his wife priestess Dalvir Bhatti Ji, who were both born in India.

After moving to the UK, the pair established a small temple in their abode, providing a gathering place for people to celebrate their faith and culture.

People gathered at the temple to celebrate

Eventually, on December 18, 1983, a premises was discovered and through the determination of priest Jaspal Bhatti and their followers, it was renovated into a Hindu temple.

Laxmi Sharma, social media manager at the temple, said: "We've had an absolutely amazing event, we've had a really great turnout and people have even travelled from across the country to come here and celebrate here with us today.

"We have also had a number of members from other community and faith groups join us too, including the mayor of Walsall and faith members from different communities.

"Because this is a major milestone for us, we wanted everyone to turn up to help us celebrate and also to appreciate the temple and its culture and culture of the Hindu faith that has been taught here for so long."

Dhol drummers played music to help celebrate the event

The event, which saw a wide range of festivities at the temple, included live devotional songs, a traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, and the sharing of historical archive material spanning the last 40 years.

Laxmi continued: "We had the usual flag-hoisting ceremony, we also had a lot of singing and dancing and we had Dhol drummers who played music.

"We also held an awards and appreciation ceremony to recognise all of those who have been with us at this temple for so long."

Since it was erected, the temple provided hope and support for the members of the Walsall community, offering religious services and events and offering a platform for community engagement.

The community celebrated the 40 year anniversary since they opened their doors to the community

Laxmi added: "It has been really important for us over the years that we teach our history to the community and the newer generations, and also show our community's links to the wider Walsall community and also our links to India and our religion.

"It is also important to show that as a Hindu temple and religion, that we are diverse and approachable for everyone who needs us.

"We would like to say thank you to everyone that has been involved and donated to make today possible and also those who have helped to make the 40 years in this community possible. We really look forward to the future and pray to continue as long as God allows us."

This young girl is overcome with emotion during the event

The temple now looks forward to another 40 years of service to its community and congregation.