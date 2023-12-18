Road and lane closures announced for continuing M6 J10 roundabout construction

Tonight (Monday) between 10pm and midnight there will be a full closure of Bloxwich Lane at junction with the A454 Wolverhampton Road. Traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road and Reedswood Way.

Between Wednesday, January 3 and Friday, January 5 and Monday, January 8 and Friday, January 12 between 9pm and 5am lanes will be closed on M6 J10 northbound and southbound mainline carriageway, A454 Wolverhampton Road in both directions, A454 Black Country Route in both directions and the M6 J10 roundabout.

There will be no diversions as lane closures only.

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’ll be putting in place a number of road and lane closures so we can continue our work on the M6 J10 roundabout and the surrounding roads. Please see the table below for more information.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this work may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. We’ll aim to reopen the roads sooner if we complete our work earlier than expected."

The spokesman added: "Please note that these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions. Please check our X (formerly Twitter) feed (@HighwaysWMIDS) for the latest information before you travel."

The M6 J10 roundabout construction is one of the biggest highways projects in the country and will ease congestion when completed.