New taxi tariffs set to be introduced across Walsall borough

Walsall Council has given notice under section 65 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976 to vary the table of fares applicable to hackney carriages licensed by the council.

The council said the effect of the proposed variation would be to set the fares and other charges in connection with the hire of hackney carriages in accordance with a new table of fare and charges.

The first new tariff for day and night hire would see the first 335 yards or 93.1 seconds charged at £3 and then every succeeding 129.5 yards or 36 seconds costing 15p.

Alongside that would be a cost up to £4.80 on the meter, then up to 117.3 yards or 36 seconds, which would again cost 15p.

A price guide for the new Tariff 1, as it is being called, would mean it would cost £3 to hire the taxi and £4.80 for the first mile, then £2.25 for each mile thereafter.

That would mean £4.80 for one mile, £7.05 for two miles, £9.30 for three miles, £11.55 for four miles, £13.80 for five miles and £25.05 for 10 miles.

There would also be an additional Christmas and New Year tariff called Tariff 2, which would run from December 24 at 6pm to December 27 at 6am and from 6pm on New Year's Eve to 6am on January 2.

A price guide for the new Tariff 2 says it would cost £6 to hire the taxi and £9.60 for the first mile, then £4.50 for each mile thereafter.

That would mean £9.60 for one mile, £14.10 for two miles, £18.60 for three miles, £23.10 for four miles, £27.60 for five miles and £50.10 for 10 miles.

An additional cost of £1 per person for when six people or more are carried in a taxi and a soiling charge of £25 have also been included.

The council has said the new tariffs will take effect from Monday and has asked that any complaints or compliments be sent to community.protection@walsall.gov.uk.