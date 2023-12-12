Walsall community group celebrates £360,000 funding windfall

One Walsall is today celebrating after being awarded the funding from the National Lottery.

The group, based in Bridge Street, will use the money to support established local voluntary groups, many of which are providing essential services to the most vulnerable members of the community.

One Walsall has been running since 1999 and is staffed by 10 members of staff together with two volunteers.

The group will use the funding to work with voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise organisations to help them become more commercially aware and effective in the delivery of their services by undertaking and acting upon a business development assessment.

This will help organisations to provide good quality support to people who require assistance when needed.

In addition, the new monitoring and evaluation service will help organisations to be able to better identify what difference they want to make and how to measure these.

This is crucial in evidencing their work and to create future funding opportunities to enable communities in Walsall to thrive.

At the same time, the group will also explore innovative and creative opportunities for organisations to network and foster partnership and collaborative opportunities to work and bid for funding.

These services will work alongside other work that the organisation carries out such as providing a matching service between voluntary groups and prospective volunteers.

The voluntary sector plays a key role, working together with partners such as health organisations, whg and the local authority as part of the Walsall Together Partnership, the police, and Walsall College in tackling key issues such as health inequalities, debt and the environment across the borough.

The new funding is from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.

Vicky Hines, CEO of One Walsall, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to develop a new range of services to ensure that local voluntary groups are best placed to deliver good quality services and also secure much needed resources to support Walsall communities."

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.