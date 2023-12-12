Preparation work is underway to build new stations at Darlaston and Willenhall which will be on an extra Shrewsbury-Birmingham timetable.

The site where Willenhall Railway Station is being built

The changes came to light after train operator West Midlands Railway on Monday dropped its hourly fast direct service from Tame Bridge Parkway to Wolverhampton, which was expected to serve the proposed new stations. But it said the service will be replaced next summer.

The company explained that the route had previously been serviced by the Crewe-Birmingham line and as of this week, that service now only runs between Crewe and Stafford and cannot stop at Tame Bridge Parkway or Wolverhampton.