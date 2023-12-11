Schools bring traditions together for big festive event

The Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich was the setting for a morning of Christmas songs and performances from pupils and teachers of the Consortium of Supplementary Schools, a group of Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian schools in Sandwell.

Serafyn Holovan and Tetiana Holovan with Natalia Inshyna and a collection of traditional Ukrainian biscuits

The schools provide children aged between three and 18-years-old with education and support, and the event on Saturday, December 9 was part of an effort by the Consortium to bring the children and families together for some festive fun.

Performances were sung in the different languages of the schools, with one group from London travelling up to be part of the event, while there was also traditional food on offer, such as beetroot juice and traditional Polish covered dishes containing mushroom and herbs.

Isabelle and Sophie Archer enjoy playing with the Christmas tree during the event

It was also a day for the headteachers and founders of the schools, which are based in towns across Sandwell like Oldbury and West Bromwich, to share good practice about their schools and look at how they could improve their work and progress forward.

Mariana Plamadeala is the founder and coordinator of RUDA, which provides provides support for Romanian speaking nationals with integration, cultural events, networking and a Saturday school for children.

Pictured with Mr and Mrs Santa Claus are Laura Elena Suna, Marius Selaru (Consul of Romania to Manchester), Ruslan Bolbocean (Ambassador of Moldova), Mariana Plamadeala (RUDA founder) and Alexandra Talmaciv (Volunteer at RUDA)

Coming from Moldova, which was a Soviet republic, but speaks Romanian and shares many of the same traits as Romania, she said the day had been a great success, particularly with the special guests she had invited coming.

She said: "We had the presence of the ambassador for Moldova Ruslan Bolbocean and consul of Romania to Manchester Marius Selaru here today, which was a personal dream to have them both here as they'd never been to the West Midlands before.

It was a day to sing traditional festive hymns and songs

"It's been great to have the different communities here today, from the Polish, Moldovan, Romanian and Ukrainian communities, as we are sharing similar values and we are showing to the international communities of the West Midlands that we are more alike than different."

Maria Irabor, headteacher of the Polish Saturday School in Walsall, was also delighted to have the different communities coming together.

Youngsters got all festive

She said: "To be honest, it's been really important to bring communities together and make people work together towards the same goal .

"I teach and am head of the Polish School and it's been great to be alongside the other heads at this event as it just felt like a natural thing to do something that would make our families feel as part of a community.

Traditional clothing and costumes were worn during the event

"This has been the first event where we have pulled our forces and energy together to make it happen and show there are things that can join us together and we can celebrate the season and show people how we can celebrate together."