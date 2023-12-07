Council set to tackle Walsall's smoking problem

Walsall Council’s cabinet is being urged to adopt a revised Tobacco Control Plan 2023 to 2027 aimed at cutting the number of people who smoke or vape and providing support.

A report to members said smoking prevalence amongst adults in Walsall is at 13.8 per cent – higher than the England average of 12.7 per cent.

It also said the smoking status of pregnant women at the time of delivery is slightly worse in Walsall – 9.4 per cent – than the national average of 9.1 per cent.

Whilst data on smoking amongst youngsters in Walsall is limited, the report said there were concerns about a national rise in the level of vaping from 13.9 per cent in 2020 and 20.5 per cent this year.

It also said 16.3 per cent of Walsall residents employed in routine and manual occupations are smokers.

It is estimated smoking in Walsall costs £106.4 million in costs such as healthcare, productivity loss, social care and damage from fires while revenue from cigarettes and hand rolled tobacco taxation brings in about £48.3 million.

Between September 2021 and September 2023, council enforcement officers seized 20,224 illegal vapes, 392,917 illegal cigarettes and 199.05kg

of illegal hand rolling tobacco.

If adopted, the new plan will be led by the Safer Walsall Borough Partnership and focus on key aims such as agencies working together, enhanced local regulation and enforcement, preventing people from starting smoking and targeting those in greatest need of support.

The report said: “Although Walsall has seen a steady decline in people smoking, there is still more work to be done, especially in supporting those groups in highest need.

“This includes pregnant women, routine and manual workers and those with long-term mental health conditions.

“We also must address the growing concern around the use of vapes by young people, in line with access and availability of illicit products.

“Success in the effective control of tobacco cannot be tackled in isolation. A comprehensive approach to tobacco control is more than providing services or enforcing legislation.

“A wide range of co-ordinated activities need to be developed and delivered across all our partnerships.

“As part of our ambition to ‘inspire a smoke-free generation’, Walsall Council and its partners are committed to improving the safety and health and wellbeing of all people of all ages living across the borough.”

Walsall Council Cabinet members will meet next Wednesday to discuss the plan.