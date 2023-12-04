Powerful and evocative image of Knife Angel in Walsall

With lighting set underneath and the night sky providing a spectacular backdrop, the Knife Angel has become even more thought-provoking and evocative from where it stands on Gallery Square in Walsall.

A photo taken by Express and Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield shows the lighting at the bottom of the statue, which is made up of 100,000 bladed items seized by police officers from across the country, and which gives the 27ft tall statue a purple glow.