Square outside gallery set to be closed for Knife Angel installation

The New Art Gallery in Walsall have informed the public that Gallery Square will be temporarily closed tomorrow (Thursday, November 30) due to the installation of the Knife Angel Walsall sculpture.

The gallery has said it will still be open as normal through the Park Street entrance and staff from Walsall Councill will be on hand to assist with directions and other information.

The square will closed during installation, with entrance to the gallery along Park Street. Photo: Google Street Map

To find out about the Knife Angel, go to go.walsall.gov.uk/newsroom/knife-angel-comes-walsall-december