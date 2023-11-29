People urged to call 999 if they see Walsall man wanted over racially aggravated offence

Walsall Police have put out the appeal to ask for help from the public with finding Jonathan Lowe, who is wanted on suspicion of racially aggravated strangulation.

The force has asked for people to avoid approaching the 29-year-old from Walsall if they see him and, instead, to call 999 immediately.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Jonathon Lowe?

"The 29-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of racially aggravated strangulation and we are very keen to trace him.

"If you see Jonathon, don’t approach him, but ring 999 immediately, quoting crime number 20/916974/23."