Three lanes reopen on M6 after crash causes long delays

The M6 northbound between junction 10 and junction 10A for the M54 saw three lanes closed to a collision at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

The collision involved two cars, both of which were confirmed to have remained on four wheels and all occupants had left their vehicles before emergency services arrived.

It meant delays of up to an hour for motorists heading north, with around six-and-a-half miles of congestion on the approach, with two fire crews from Walsall and Willenhall helping to clear the scene.

The scene around the collision was eventually cleared and all four lanes reopened around 10am, but with more than an hour of delays still occurring with around seven miles of congestion.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "All lanes have now reopened on the M6 northbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 10A for the M54 following the earlier collision.

"There is still approx. 7 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 70 minutes above usual journey times."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday, November 28, we responded to the M6, between junctions 10 and 11 northbound.

"Fire engines from Walsall and Willenhall attended, crewed by nine firefighters.

"This collision involved two cars, both of which came to rest on four wheels. Everyone had left their vehicles prior to our arrival.

"Paramedics carried out precautionary checks on three casualties but everyone was discharged at the scene.

"Three lanes were closed while emergency services worked at the scene. All lanes have now re-opened.

"The scene was handed over to National Highways and we left the incident at 9.43am.”

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police, Fire and Rescue have been contacted for a comment.