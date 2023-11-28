Learn more about strategic plans for borough at Walsall

The We Are Walsall 2040 roadshow will continue across the borough of Walsall after completing the first three stops of its tour.

Designed to connect with the community and encourage residents to actively participate in shaping the long-term vision for Walsall's future, the roadshow will visit key locations across Walsall Borough.

Having called at Pelsall Village Centre, Aldridge Library and Bloxwich Active Living Centre last week, the roadshow will press forward to Walsall College on Thursday, November 30 from 11am to 2pm.

The roadshow will then make its way to Walsall town centre on Friday, December 1, aligning with the arrival of the famous ‘Knife Angel’, a sculpture raising awareness of the impact of knife crime.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said, “I am thrilled to see the launch of the We Are Walsall 2040 roadshow.

"This initiative marks a pivotal moment for our borough, where residents are not merely spectators but active contributors to the vision that will shape Walsall's future.

"I attended the first roadshow at Pelsall and it was great to see residents interacting with the team to find out about the long-term future of the borough.

“By partnering with local organisations and visiting key locations, this roadshow ensures that every voice is heard, fostering a collaborative spirit that reflects the diversity and strength of our community.

"I encourage all residents to join us on this exciting journey as we work together to achieve this vision of Walsall in 2040.”

The We Are Walsall 2040 roadshow aims to provide a platform for residents to learn more about the long-term vision for the borough and will finish the first phase on Saturday, December 16 at Walsall Football Club.

We Are Walsall 2040 is a strategic borough plan that outlines shared ambitions for what the borough should be like by 2040.

Organisations from across Walsall have come together to develop a long-term vision for the future of the borough.

This includes Walsall Council, Walsall College, the University of Wolverhampton, West Midlands Fire Service, whg housing association, One Walsall, West Midlands Police, Walsall Together, Walsall For All, NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, Walsall Football Club and Walsall Football Club Foundation.

More than 10,000 residents and businesses shared their views about what they want Walsall to look and be like in 2040 and beyond.

The roadshow will return next year, and future dates are planned for spring 2024.

To find out more about the We Are Walsall 2040 plan, go to go.walsall.gov.uk/WAW2040