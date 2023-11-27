‘Shabby’ Christmas trees criticised by visitors to Walsall town centre

The festive town centre tree has been erected next to Walsall Bus Station and outside The Crossing At St Paul’s in Darwall Street in recent days but has received underwhelming reviews.

Labour councillor Matt Ward, who represents Darlaston South, criticised the council’s efforts saying it didn’t provide the “festive spirit” people in the borough deserved.

Both the town centre tree and one erected in Willenhall have drawn negative comments on social media with some comparing them with neighbouring towns who, unlike Walsall, also held festive light switch on events.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said ‘quality checks’ of the trees will take place in the coming days, adding that the authority has not held switch on events for years but supports community groups who hold their own.

The authority is also currently considering cutting its budget for its overall Christmas lights provision in its draft budget for next year and instead seeking private sponsorship – a move which would save £40,000 per year.

Councillor Ward said: “It’s absolutely unbelievable. Whilst other towns have light switch-ons which draw hundreds of people into the town, Walsall gets a tree that looks like its been dragged around the town and the lights just thrown on.