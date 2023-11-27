Police 'hope' new camera will stop rock-throwing youths on troubled Walsall estate

Residents face abuse from youngsters and taxi drivers also have rocks thrown at them in the Coalpool area of Walsall.

When an Express & Star reporter accompanied police around the area he witnessed the rock throwing and abuse from the masked clad children.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've been working with our partners to make improvements to combat anti-social behaviour in the Coalpool area of Walsall. There has been a number of incidents recently where police cars have been damaged due to rocks and stones being thrown at vehicles.