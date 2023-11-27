Police 'hope' new camera will stop rock-throwing youths on troubled Walsall estate
Police officers are clamping down on rock-throwing youths who use patrol cars for target practice on a notorious estate in the Black Country.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
Residents face abuse from youngsters and taxi drivers also have rocks thrown at them in the Coalpool area of Walsall.
When an Express & Star reporter accompanied police around the area he witnessed the rock throwing and abuse from the masked clad children.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've been working with our partners to make improvements to combat anti-social behaviour in the Coalpool area of Walsall. There has been a number of incidents recently where police cars have been damaged due to rocks and stones being thrown at vehicles.