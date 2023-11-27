Appeal for screen to run alongside Knife Angel in Walsall and show victims of crime

Mark Brindley, a Trustee at The James Brindley Foundation, wants to follow the Express and Star's lead in providing a reminder of the people who have lost their lives to knife crime in the West Midlands over the last seven years.

His son James was murdered with a knife when walking home after a night out in Aldridge 2017 – he was just 26.

The James Brindley Foundation set up in his name has been at the forefront of bringing the Knife Angel to Walsall .

It will be installed in a ceremony at Gallery Square on Friday morning where sponsors and representatives of anti violence charities, Walsall Council and West Midlands Police will be present. It will stand there until December 28.

Mr Brindley said: "The Knife Angel will provide every member of our community, with an opportunity to engage and understand the complex issues surrounding serious youth violence. With knowledge comes the understanding, that knife crime is preventable, not inevitable."

"But the photographic role call of people who have lost their lives to knife crime, which was published by the Express and Star was incredibly powerful in bringing home to people the realities of knife crime - They all had loved ones, friends and whole communities, who have been devastated by their loss, and by the manner of their deaths".

"If we can display the pictures on a large LED screen, alongside the Knife Angel throughout December, it will be a poignant reminder, that much much more needs to be done, to tackle the shocking violence on our streets. Not just in Walsall, but across the country.”

Anyone who can donate a screen for the duration of the Knife Angel’s stay in Walsall during December, or even just part of it, can contact Mark on 07711 223 345