Tributes pour in for popular cop who battled MS and died of cancer

More than 300 people turned out for Sergeant Adrian Naik funeral in Stafford this week after the 56-year-old died in the town's Katherine House Hospice.

West Midlands Police Federation deputy chairman Jase Dooley, from Walsall, paid a heartfelt tribute to his former comrade, a grandfather who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Jase said: "I can’t speak highly enough of ‘Naiky’. He was such a great bloke, and seeing the amount of people who attended his funeral demonstrated the enormous impact he had on so many,.

Completing Ade’s funeral procession was the police carrier he worked in, with dozens of former and serving members of the Operational Support Unit forming a guard of honour as the hearse approached.

"Ade had asked that all those who had or were working for the Operational Support Unit wear their COBRA tie pin and has specifically requested that his wife, Gaynor, ‘puts a bit of money behind the bar at the wake so the lads can have a drink.

“He was the kind of person who not only supported the more experienced officers but really helped the younger officers too.

“He was a very proud officer. He was a very good bobby, he was one of a kind. If the heat was on, you would want Naiky next to you because you always knew he would have your back. He was a calming reassurance, and he will be so greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Ade was diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) - a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves - 14 years ago. However, it was not until 2019, that the condition started to worsen, leading to Ade medically retiring from the Force.

At the beginning of 2022, Ade was diagnosed with cancer in the stomach, which led to him having a major operation to remove the tumour and then five months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Adrian worked around Walsall for part of his career.

Mark Foster said: "Had some good times while working around him Darlaston/ Willenhall Police years ago. What always shone out with him was his calmness in leadership and his warmth he always seemed to radiate."

Fellow former West Midlands sergeant Rich Churchill said: “He was taken too soon from us. We all knew it was coming but it still felt like a massive shock when it happened."

Rich retired two years ago and for the past 11 months has worked for a local funeral director.

He said: “Ade asked me to look after him when the time came. He asked me if I would take care of him when he died because he knew he would be in safe hands,” said Rich, adding: “It was a tough job but I promised him I would do it.”

“We all worked on the Operational Support Unit,” said Rich, 57, who explained that he and Ade were promoted to sergeant in 2010 at the same time.

“I met Ade when I joined the team in 2003, and 20 years later, our friendship was exactly the same. He was like a brother to me, he taught me a lot. I feel lucky to have enjoyed so much of my career with him by my side.

“He was a family man. He loved the job - he said he had found his calling being part of the Operational Support Unit - but his wife, Gaynor and kids were always his priority. He had a caravan and whenever he could the family would be off on a camping trip somewhere.”

He added: “We worked on some of the toughest and hardest jobs together, but Ade was almost like a comfort blanket. I trusted him implicitly, we had an unbreakable bond.”

"His kindness and sense of humour stayed with him all of the way through,” continued Rich.

“He will never be forgotten. A group of former colleagues - both retired and serving officers, mainly from the Operational Support Unit have already agreed we will be having a ‘Naiky Day’ meet up in memory of him, a chance for us all to tell stories and share our memories of Ade.”

Donations for Katherine House Hospice were collected at Ade's funeral, with more than £2,000 raised so far.