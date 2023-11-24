Police release image of man wanted on suspicion of stalking

Walsall Police have released an image of Stephen Lloyd to ask for help finding the 45-year-old from Walsall.

The force has asked that if anyone has seen him, they should call 999 as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Stephen Lloyd?

"The 45-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of stalking.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/844324/23."