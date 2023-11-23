Former Saddlers' star Goodman and Mayor put best foot forward at Walsall FC's community initiative

Don Goodman played for Walsall, Wolves and West Bromwich Albion and visited The Bescot Stadium along with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to view the 'Back on Your Feet' project.

Run by the Walsall FC foundation,the 12 week programme looks to engage participants, raise their fitness and confidence levels as well as offer training, education and employment opportunities as they look to regain employment.

Funded by Active Black Country, it is run in partnership with Walsall College and job centres in the area. The pilot delivered sessions at the Poundland Bescot Stadium to seven people on a weekly

Mr Street visited the final session to cast an eye on the delivery, along with Goodman, who serves as a trustee for Walsall FC Foundation

Director of the Foundation, Adam Davy, said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues at Active Black Country, DWP and Walsall College to create a pilot programme to support the residents who are 50 plus and out of work.

"We know the number of over 50 year olds in the Black Country in receipt of Universal Credit is 35,300, with 8,000 of those actively seeking work.

" Whilst out of workwe understand their physical and mental health may suffer and confidence starts to wane.

"Our hope is the pilot would address these inequalities and support the residents as they seek to regain employment.

"It has been a real pleasure to see the confidence grow in the participants week by

week. They arrive with smiles on their faces and a willingness to join in the football sessions and learn from the education and employment advice.

"They are starting to attend job interviews and we hope they gain employment as a result of the project."

All participants that completed the programme received tickets to this Saturday’s Walsall game against Forest Green Rovers game and will continue to be supported by the foundation.

If you are interested in finding out more information please email project lead and M=manager for health at Walsall; FC Foundation, Chris Springthorpe at chris.springthorpe@walsallfc.co.uk