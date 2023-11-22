Consultation begins around taxi and hackney carriage policy

The aim of the policy by Walsall Council is to provide guidance to applicants or existing licence holders.

This contains advice about the criteria taken by the council when determining whether an applicant, or an existing licensee on renewal, is fit to hold a hackney carriage or private hire driver, operator or proprietor’s licence.

The consultation started on November 16 and will end at midnight on Tuesday, December 28.

The council has adopted the government’s statutory guidance and made some minor changes to the existing hackney carriage and private hire licence conditions.

The licensing policy is to ensure that the travelling public within Walsall can be confident that the drivers licensed by the council are suitable for this role and that the standards applied are current and consistent.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, said, “We want to make sure that the people who are licensed to drive taxis and private hire vehicles in Walsall are fit and proper to do so.

"This policy will help us to achieve that by providing clear guidance on the criteria that we will consider when making licensing decisions.

“I would encourage all interested parties to take part in this consultation and share their views.”

To take part in the consultation, go to the Walsall Council website at shorturl.at/jtDF4

For further enquiries about the consultation, send an email to TPHC@walsall.gov.uk or visit shorturl.at/loFRS