Police launch investigation after man found dead in Walsall flat fire

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze on Wednesbury Road, Walsall, at around 4am on Monday morning.

Police say a man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene.

The road has been closed with a police cordon put in place.

Forensic examinations are being carried out at the scene to establish the cause of the fire and how the man died.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log 371 of 20/11.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service for comment.