Sportswoman helps to raise £7,000 for hospice during her time as golf club's lady captain

A sportswoman has helped to raise thousands of pounds for a hospice charity during her time serving as Walsall Golf Club's lady captain.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Walsall Golf Club lady captain Steph Haynes celebrates raising £7,000 for St Giles Hospice

Stephanie Haynes organised a string of fundraising events and has raised £7,000 for St Giles Hospice.

She said she had loved being lady captain and raising this much money for charity was "the icing on the cake".

She said: "It's been an honour and a pleasure to represent Walsall Golf Club as lady captain 2022-October 2023.

"My chosen charity was St Giles Hospice.

"This charity is close to the hearts of lots of members at Walsall Golf Club.

"I wanted to choose a local charity who help you if you're living with an incurable illness, caring for someone or grieving over the death of a loved one."

She said her fundraising efforts included a Calendar Girls style calendar, a pamper evening and wreath making workshop.

"All were well supported," she said.

"In January I arranged a bring and buy sale, followed by a Beatles night with an auction.

"We had three pop-up boutique sales, name the bear and a Peaky Blinders evening with a raffle.

"I even sold my car spot to another member for weekend use only for £500.

"I've loved every minute of being lady captain but raising this much money for charity has been the icing on the cake."

