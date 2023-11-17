Paintings, poems and excitement in Walsall thanks to popular exhibition

The Walsall Society of Artists exhibition at The Crossing, Darwall Street, now has new paintings after those which have sold were replaced this week.

The exhibition is a forerunner to the 73rd annual Walsall Society of Artists exhibition at the New Walsall Art Gallery.

The society has also begun introducing poems from members of Walsall Poets Society who were inspired to put pen to paper by paintings on show.

Artist Jude Hanly, from the arts society, said: "The Walsall Society of Artists collaborated with Walsall Poets Society at the Crossings, where the poets wrote poems inspired by the paintings, two successful events were run in September.

"Our artists replaced the sold artwork with new paintings to refresh the exhibition, ready for the Christmas period, all works are for sale and it is free to view the exhibition.

"Exhibiting Artists are Martin Carty, Ann Hackett, Jude Hanly, Hazel Lea, David McGuire, Jim Moorhouse, Vanessa Owen, Wendy Priest, Pamela Renhard, Simon Tew, Jean Walker, Elizabeth Whitehouse, Barbel Withers and Steve Woodhams."

Building on that success Walsall Society of Artists have invited the Walsall Poets Society, to collaborate on two afternoons in the new year at their 73rd Annual Exhibition.

The Walsall Society of Artists 73rd Annual Exhibition, will be held at New Walsall Art Gallery in the Community Gallery.

Jude added: "We are counting down the last week of submissions, which close on November 20. Submissions are open to all artists with a connection to Walsall, submission details are available on their website.

Last year at the Annual Exhibition, the talented artist Rob Fellows, won the Peoples Choice Award with his self portrait “In Your Face” and Rob’s painting will appear on the front page of this years catalogue for the exhibition.

The 73rd Annual Exhibition opens to the public on December 15 and will run until February.

In the new year throughout the exhibition, exhibiting artists will be demonstrating on the Saturday’s for the public to watch and pick up new techniques.