Magic of Christmas arrives as children and families helped by Black Country hospice get exclusive invite to meet Santa at Winter Wonderland

Children and families, who receive vital care and support from Acorns Children’s Hospice's base in Walsall, went along to the festive extravaganza as part of an exclusive invitation to meet Santa at the event’s official opening on Saturday.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland offers an enchanting festive experience where children can play in real falling snow, take sledge rides, visit a Christmas village, enjoy festive family games and watch Santa in a mini-pantomime show.

Julie Hickman, family practitioner at Acorns, said: “It was a magical experience and wonderful to see the smiles on so many faces.

"We’re so grateful to the SnowDome for helping us to give families such a special day out, making memories to treasure forever.

Families from Acorns Children’s Hospice visited Santa in the Winter Wonderland at Tamworth’s SnowDome

“When a child’s life is short, supporters like the SnowDome are a vital link in helping us be stronger together for local families by making every moment count.

"This is one experience they’ll never forget.”

Isabelle Chadbourne, director at SnowDome, said: “We are overjoyed to have families from Acorns with us once again here at the SnowDome at our Santa’s Winter Wonderland event.

"The whole team here at the SnowDome love welcoming Acorns, it feels great to be able to support the amazing work they do for so many people in the region.

“Santa is staying with us here at the SnowDome now until January 7 and it’s the perfect place to spend some quality time with your family this Christmas.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 730 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs around £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the community and local businesses like the SnowDome.

