Hospice relaunches festive campaign which will see the memory of lost loved ones shine this Christmas

Celebrate Your Star invites friends and family members from across the Black Country to pay tribute to much-missed loved ones by dedicating a star in their honour in return for a small donation towards Acorns Children’s Hospice’s lifeline care for children.

For each tribute, a beautifully hand-crafted star will be hung on a Christmas tree at their nearest Acorns hospice.

A second star will be sent to the individual making the tribute to display at home.

Everyone dedicating a star will also be invited to celebrate their loved one at a special remembrance event in Walsall later this month.

Ben Gilchrist, in memory manager at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: “It’s that time of year to create treasured memories and to take time to remember those who are no longer here. Acorns Celebrate Your Star is a wonderful way to do both.

“It’s a celebration that means so much to people because of its profound impact, not only because each dedication helps friends and families remember their loved ones, but they also help us continue to provide our lifeline care when it’s needed most.”

Those choosing to celebrate their star can do so in memory of someone who has used Acorns services, or a loved one with no direct connection to the charity.

Acorns will be hosting a special celebration at the St Matthew’s Centre, in Walsall, on November 25, where anyone wishing to remember a loved one can come together to see the collection of stars of remembrance.

The event is free and open to all whether people choose to make a dedication or not.

Attendance is by booking only.

Ben added: “Seeing the hundreds of dedications adorn our trees is truly something special, each one preserving the cherished memory of someone missed and creating a lasting legacy of vital support for local children and their families. It’s a moving example of how we are all stronger together.

“So, mark the start of the festive season by giving a precious gift in memory of someone you love. There really is no better gift to give than care for families who need it.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a base in Walsall, provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 730 children across the Black Country and wider West Midlands and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of these funds coming from the local community and supporters.

To celebrate your loved one or to find out more, visit acorns.org.uk/mystar