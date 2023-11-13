Walsall fly-tipper is fined after admitting offence at magistrates court

Appearing before Dudley Magistrates Court, Mohammed Khan admitted the offence of fly-tipping in Brace Street on October 5.

The court heard that Khan had dumped the bags deliberately on the street, and that the matter had taken longer to come before the court due to the need to issue warrants for his arrest.

Walsall councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence in our communities and we will not tolerate it.

"We urge anyone who sees fly-tipping to report it to us. I thank the police and the community protection team for their hard work and this successful prosecution shows that we will investigate all reports of fly-tipping and take appropriate action."

Khan, aged 37, of Brace Street was fined £480, ordered to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £48 totalling £928.