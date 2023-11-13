University's Walsall campus closed 'as a precaution' after smell of gas identified across the area

Concerned residents called the fire service and a gas company about a "strong smell of gas" in the Black Country – but engineers said no issues with the network were identified.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton University said their Gorway site was closed as a precautionary measure whilst investigations were conducted to ensure there were no safety issues on the campus.

She said: "No leak was found and the campus is cleared to open as normal on Tuesday, All students who live on campus can return and access their accommodation this afternoon as normal."