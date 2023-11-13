Express & Star
University's Walsall campus closed 'as a precaution' after smell of gas identified across the area

Wolverhampton University's Walsall campus was closed to staff and students this afternoon after reports of a gas leak in the area.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
The fire service received a number of calls from across the Black Country today about the smell of gas

Concerned residents called the fire service and a gas company about a "strong smell of gas" in the Black Country – but engineers said no issues with the network were identified.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton University said their Gorway site was closed as a precautionary measure whilst investigations were conducted to ensure there were no safety issues on the campus.

She said: "No leak was found and the campus is cleared to open as normal on Tuesday, All students who live on campus can return and access their accommodation this afternoon as normal."

