Collectors at Walsall fair get last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

The popular event has been going since June 1991 and continues to attract a number of new dealers who offer a wide variety and range of collectibles for the public.

Held at the Oak Park Active Living Centre, Coppice Road, Walsall Wood, items will include collectible toy cars, trains , commercials, buses, aeroplanes and other toys including action figures, lego, jigsaws, books and lots more old and new, with prices to suit all pockets.

Organisers and collectors Geoff and Linda Price said the new dates for 2024 will start again in January, with leaflets available from the fair.

It opens to the public from 10.30am – 3pm. with admission adults £2 OAP’s £1.70 and children £1.

Further details are available at www.transtarpromotions.com or on 01922 643385.