How Walsall's Saddlers Centre could look following redevelopment

Walsall is in the middle of a £1.5 billion programme of investment to transform the area and create opportunities.

Under the Walsall Towns Fund, the town centre will be revamped over the coming years.

Park Street

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “These draft images are a good example of the ambition that we have for the town centre and it’s great to be able to bring our residents along on this journey by sharing a glimpse into how the Saddlers Centre might look.

"The aim is to improve the arrival experience into Walsall and provide a connected gateway that links the railway station and bus station, making it easier and more appealing to travel into and out of the town centre. We are working with partners and stakeholders to turn these plans into reality; there is lots to look forward to.”

The Walsall railway walkway

Melvin Glasby, Saddlers Centre manager, said: “It’s great to see the plans being brought to life in this way and it gives residents a feel for what they can expect in the coming months and years. The plans will help transform Walsall town centre, making it a place where people are proud to live, work and spend time. We know that we need to diversify our town centres away from a retail focus and these plans will enable us to focus on other uses for our town centre space.”

The Walsall Town Centre Masterplan has involved a re-imagining of the area.

Government investment and support from a range of influential partners is allowing Walsall Council to begin to make that vision a reality.

The plans aim to harness the imagination and creativity of Walsall people to transform the historic market town centre into a peaceful and prosperous place that empowers its residents, encourages enterprise and welcomes visitors to share in a creative and sustainable future.

Walsall has been awarded £23.5m from the Government's Town Deal Fund and £750,00 of Accelerated Funds in addition to the Future High Streets funding for the Conncted Gateway project transforming the Saddlers Centre, which has allowed the Ccouncil to begin work on improving the built environment.

Plans include planting more trees, improving the arrival experience for public transport users and diversifying the town centre in a move away from retail focused uses.

Further information about town centre developments will be released in the near future.