Walsall market to expand by two days a week with rent to come down 'significantly'

The market currently operates in the town on Fridays and Saturdays, but will now also run on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Walsall Council has said the expansion will come into effect from Monday in order to offer shoppers more "convenient" options and bring "opportunities" to traders.

For traders, crafters and entrepreneurs, the local authority is also offering a new market rent price of £25 per stall for all days, having previously charged £40 on Fridays and £45 on Saturdays.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "We are delighted to announce the reopening of Walsall market for two extra days.

"This expansion not only offers our community an exciting shopping experience but also presents opportunities for local businesses to thrive. This represents our commitment to revitalise the local economy and create a vibrant town centre.

"In addition to fostering economic growth, the extended market days will further strengthen the sense of community in Walsall.

"The market has always been a hub for social interaction, and the additional days will provide more chances for locals to connect, engage, and foster relationships with one another."

Traders hoping to secure a spot on the market can contact Walsall Council by visiting forms.walsall.gov.uk/markets-New-Trader-Application.