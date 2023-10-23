Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sci-fi fans don their best costumes for Walsall comic con and toy fair

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallWalsall entertainmentPublished: Comments

Sci-fi fans and comic lovers donned their best costumes for the return of an out-of-this-world comic con and toy fair.

Comic book and film heroes at the event
Comic book and film heroes at the event

Walsall Comic Con returned on Sunday, with visitors showcasing the biggest and best action hero, villain and comic book costumes in the region.

From left, Archie Gardner and Katie Dey

Hundreds of sci-fi fans turned up for the event at the Wolverhampton University's Walsall Campus Sports Centre.

Visitors could get their photo taken with the Back to the Future DeLorean, get their face painted as their favourite comic character, have a drink with a bar of angry Gremlins and much more.

Pictured from left, Kayvan Kalirai, Superman and Rayan Khan

There were more than 100 stalls selling all sorts of merchandise, and people were invited to enter a costume competition.

Co-organiser of the event, Mark Woollard, from Striking Events, said: "People have been able to do all sorts.

Gremlins on a day out

"We've had a green screen photographer so people have had their photos taken against a green screen then been inserted into a different scene. You can be put into Mario Land or be chased by ghosts in Ghostbusters. That's been busy all day long.

"Facepainting is always very busy.

"We've also had a guy called Andrew Lawden, who was a stand-in for Liam Neeson for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He has been teaching people the action moves from the movie. That's been really popular.

Lana Gullich, Emma Davies and Tom Hope

"We've had lots of people in costumes and have run costume competitions. The adult competition was won by a guy dressed as Aquaman."

Mr Woollard said the event had been a hit with people of all ages.

"It's one of the more all inclusive events – little kids all the way through to grandparents," he added.

Andy Rowlands on patrol as a Colonial Marine from Aliens

"Often you get different generations of family all coming down together.

"The atmosphere is very friendly and family orientated.

"Seeing people leaving the venue with smiles on their faces is really nice.

Lily Yeates, 10, from Quarry Bank goes Back to the Future

"The event is really one supported by the local community. It's a really nice venue and somewhere we will keep coming back to."

The comic con and toy fair will return to the venue next year on June 23.

Walsall entertainment
Entertainment
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News