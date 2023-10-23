Sci-fi fans don their best costumes for Walsall comic con and toy fair

Comic book and film heroes at the event

Walsall Comic Con returned on Sunday, with visitors showcasing the biggest and best action hero, villain and comic book costumes in the region.

From left, Archie Gardner and Katie Dey

Hundreds of sci-fi fans turned up for the event at the Wolverhampton University's Walsall Campus Sports Centre.

Visitors could get their photo taken with the Back to the Future DeLorean, get their face painted as their favourite comic character, have a drink with a bar of angry Gremlins and much more.

Pictured from left, Kayvan Kalirai, Superman and Rayan Khan

There were more than 100 stalls selling all sorts of merchandise, and people were invited to enter a costume competition.

Co-organiser of the event, Mark Woollard, from Striking Events, said: "People have been able to do all sorts.

Gremlins on a day out

"We've had a green screen photographer so people have had their photos taken against a green screen then been inserted into a different scene. You can be put into Mario Land or be chased by ghosts in Ghostbusters. That's been busy all day long.

"Facepainting is always very busy.

"We've also had a guy called Andrew Lawden, who was a stand-in for Liam Neeson for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He has been teaching people the action moves from the movie. That's been really popular.

Lana Gullich, Emma Davies and Tom Hope

"We've had lots of people in costumes and have run costume competitions. The adult competition was won by a guy dressed as Aquaman."

Mr Woollard said the event had been a hit with people of all ages.

"It's one of the more all inclusive events – little kids all the way through to grandparents," he added.

Andy Rowlands on patrol as a Colonial Marine from Aliens

"Often you get different generations of family all coming down together.

"The atmosphere is very friendly and family orientated.

"Seeing people leaving the venue with smiles on their faces is really nice.

Lily Yeates, 10, from Quarry Bank goes Back to the Future

"The event is really one supported by the local community. It's a really nice venue and somewhere we will keep coming back to."