Walsall residents sick of stairs and increasingly isolated with lift that's been broken since April

Worn-out pensioners are "fed up to the back teeth" after waiting in vain for their tower block lift to be fixed since spring.

Not again! Beryl Lawrence and Nicky Locke are sick of the sight of stairs Residents at six-storey Shannon's View House, Walsall, claim their "lifeline" elevator has been broken since April.