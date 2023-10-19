Heavy delays following major collision between two cars and lorry

By Daniel Walton

Drivers have been warned of delays following a major collision between two cars and a lorry which caused around three miles of congestion.

M6, between Junction 6 and Junction 7, where the incident is said to have taken place
The collision happened at around 10.30am between Junction 6 and Junction 7 of the M6 Northbound. And has since been cleared.

One of three lanes had closed as a result of the collision, with commuters warned to expect increasingly heavy delays while the incident was resolved. All lanes are now reopened.

National Highways announced the incident on X, they said: "One of three lanes closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 due to a collision involving two cars and a lorry.

Delays are building on approach, approximately three miles of congestion."

Delays of up to 20 minutes remain in place.

Emergency services have been approached for comment

