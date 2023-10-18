New nurse helping to recruit patients for cancer trials is in the running to be crowned Miss Great Britain

Memory Nelson

New oncology research nurse Memory Nelson is supporting consultants at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and may be spreading the message about the importance of research even further afield if she wins the title.

She is a finalist in the prestigious pageant which is celebrating its 78th birthday this year.

The mother-of-two joined the trust, which runs Manor Hospital, in August and is currently focusing on three trials which include the Add-Aspirin clinical trial – to help find out whether regular aspirin use after treatment for an early-stage cancer can prevent the cancer from coming back and preventing deaths.

She said: “I work within the FORCE (Faculty of Research and Clinical Education) team at the trust – FORCE represents the clinical education team which supports pre-registration students and clinical research practitioners who facilitate research within the trust. "I am passionate about raising awareness about the opportunities that studies bring for both our patients and our workforce, raising the profile for clinical research.

“As a trust we want to be involved in more research around cancer and I am proud to be the oncology research nurse to work closely with consultants and our patients to maximise all opportunities.

"I think it is so important to encourage people to help us to understand more about their health conditions and to be a part of something that has the potential to improve their quality of life – as well as the lives of so many others.

"Plus, there are so many research opportunities, not all are clinical, and here in Walsall we want to reach as many people as possible to get them involved.”

Meanwhile, Memory is also hoping for a good result on Friday as one of the 75 Miss Great Britain finalists competing to be crowned overall winner.

She has spent the last few months getting involved in charity fundraising and raising the profile of the contest and sees this as another opportunity to spread the message around research.

She added: “I have been very busy in my finalist role but embracing all the chances I’ve had to show women that anyone can make a difference, promoting the importance of research and raising the profile within nursing.