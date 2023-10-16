Mother who beat obesity through exercise launches free community fitness club

Sywlia with the Mayor of Walsall Chris Towe and his daughter Mayoress Louise

Sylwia Juranek, 38, started Active Stars at George Rose Park in Darlaston after walking with her son kick started her battle against obesity.

The Wednesbury mum found it difficult to complete 3,000 steps in 2019 but slowly built herself up to 18,000 steps trying to keep up with her son on his bike.

She said: "After I became a mom, my mental health started declining. There was loads of unresolved childhood traumas, stresses of living in a foreign country, not having the right support network as well as stresses of my day job, being a single mother.

"I had not being diagnosed with post natal depression, because I scored one point below the scale, as well as undiagnosed ADHD - it all lead to decline in my mental health, obesity and financial difficulties.

"And I know, I am not the only parent, who is struggling with something and feel like they are not being understood or seen, regardless if it’s caused by their mental health, physical health or health of their environment."

She added: "I want children to be growing up in healthy families, understanding how important it is to come outside, get some fresh air and have a healthy lifestyle."

Sylwia began asking parents in her neighbourhood if they would like to join her club and it began to grow as word spread.

She said: "During my recovery journey, I discovered the benefits of physical activity on mental health and relationship with my son and we decided to invite other families from our neighbourhood to improve theirs.

"It’s not always easy to be a parent. And there are as many ideas about best ways of parenting as there are parents in the world. One thing we do have in common, is wanting the best for our kids."

The ambitious Polish mother founded. community interest company Reach for a Star, which Active Stars is a part of.

The Mayor of Walsall Councillor Chris Towe, with his daughter Louise, the Mayoress, helped officially open Active Stars on Saturday

Sylwia added: "The Mayor had to postpone his visit last month, but it was meant to be because he came at the perfect time, I want to express my biggest gratitude for our volunteers!

"They just started their first year in college. On Saturdays they could be doing so many other fun things; but they show up every week, and they provide fun activities for our families. And they are enjoying it!

"They love that feeling inside, when you know you are making a difference in other peoples lives."