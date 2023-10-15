Rushall Olympic FC apply for late alcohol licence

The club also wants to host live music and stage events to help boost its income.

Walsall Council announced the application in a public notice which said: "Rushall Olympic Football Club have applied

for a premises licence at Rushall Olympic FC, Dales Lane, Walsall WS4 1LJ to sell alcohol, provide recorded and live music, indoor sporting events, plays, films, boxing,dance, anything similar) Sunday to Thursday 11am to midnight, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 1am, late night refreshment to midnight hours Sunday to Thursday 1am hours Friday to Saturday. Licensable activities until 11pm hours outdoors."