Walsall home to the most 'adrenaline junkies' in the country

People living in Walsall have been named the most adventurous in the country.

A child enjoying the indoor skydiving at The Bear Grylls Adventure

Research conducted by Luck.com, an online casino, analysed online searches for terms such as 'bungee jumping' and 'extreme sports', to determine the areas with the most adrenaline seekers.

It found there to be 100,353 online monthly searches per 100,000 Walsall residents.

Wrexham, Liverpool, Mansfield and Wigan round out the top five areas in the UK with the most risk takers.

It was found that Walsall has searched for more adrenaline-related terms than any other area, totalling 67,833 in the last 12 months - equating to 100,353 per 100,000 residents.

Walsall residents are also searching for 57,273 per month lottery-related terms a month. 'EuroMillions results' is the highest rated term, totalling 4,733 average monthly searches.

Wrexham receives a silver medal. In the Welsh city, residents search for adrenaline-related terms 43,036 times per month, equating to 65,512 average monthly searches per 100,000 people.

'Varied' activities are the second most popular category, including 'axe throwing' and 'indoor skydiving'. 'Alton Towers' is the most popular term in this category, with 1,868 average monthly searches.

A spokesperson from Luck.com said: "This study has revealed the top ten UK areas with the most thrill-seekers, with both market towns and metropolitan cities in England, Wales and Scotland making the list.

"Walsall, a market town with only 67,594 residents, has been crowned the most adrenaline-seeking area. This includes playing the lottery, travelling and taking part in extreme sports.

"Lottery is the most popular, with an average monthly search volume of 4,979,974 in the last 12 months. In fact, research shows that almost 70 per cent of the nation's population play the National Lottery daily across the U.K., totalling almost 45 million people."

Thrill-seekers can find a number of adventure sites across the region:

  • Ninja Warrior, Walsall

  • Bear Grylls Adventure, Birmingham

  • Snow Dome, Tamworth

  • Go Ape, Wire Forest

  • Alton Towers, Stoke on Trent

  • Canal kayak tour, Bustling Birmingham

  • Hiking up Malvern Hills

  • Walk around Lickey Hills

  • Ackers Adventure, Small Heath

  • Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield

  • Go Karting TeamSport, Oldbury

  • Climbing Centre, Redpoint Birmingham

  • Drayton Manor, Tamworth

The most adrenaline seeking areas in the UK, and their highest monthly search volume per 100,000 residents for adrenaline related terms:

  1. Walsall – 100,353

  2. Wrexham – 65,512

  3. Liverpool – 56,064

  4. Mansfield – 54,002

  5. Wigan – 53,289

  6. Inverness – 45,543

  7. Hereford – 44,704

  8. Newcastle upon Tyne – 43,187

  9. Glasgow – 40,207

  10. Lincoln – 38,943

