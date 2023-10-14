Have you seen this man? Appeal to find 22-year-old from Walsall after serious assault

Police have asked for help in finding 22-year-old Aiden Saunderson-Brown, from Walsall, who is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.
Officers asked anyone with information to get into contact with them on their 101 number, quoting log number 20/648968/23.
Anyone with information can also get in touch with police via the LiveChat on their website, or alternatively, through the independent charity, CrimestoppersUK, on 0800 555 111.