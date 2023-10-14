Have you seen this man? Appeal to find 22-year-old from Walsall after serious assault

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished:

Police are asking for help in locating a man they wish to talk to in relation to a serious assault.

Aiden Saunderson-Brown, who is wanted by Walsall Police on suspicion of a serious assault
Aiden Saunderson-Brown, who is wanted by Walsall Police on suspicion of a serious assault

Police have asked for help in finding 22-year-old Aiden Saunderson-Brown, from Walsall, who is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault.

Officers asked anyone with information to get into contact with them on their 101 number, quoting log number 20/648968/23.

On Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you know where Aiden Saunderson-Brown is?

"The 22-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault."

Anyone with information can also get in touch with police via the LiveChat on their website, or alternatively, through the independent charity, CrimestoppersUK, on 0800 555 111.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News