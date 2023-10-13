Two Black Country councillors shortlisted for national awards

Councillor Chris Burden

Councillor Garry Perry and Councillor Chris Burden have been nominated for a national award at this year's LGIU & CCLA Cllr Awards.

The LGIU & CCLA Cllr Awards recognise contributions and achievements by councillors across England and Wales, and hand out awards for various categories.

Walsall Pride event at Walsall Arboretum. Cllr Garry Perry with Andy Rice, Amy Elwell and Chloe Danks, from Walsall Patient Experience

Competition for this year's awards saw more than 300 nominations across five categories that celebrate the work of local councillors, some of the categories include, Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

Councillor Garry Perry has been shortlisted for the Lifetime Legend Award, which celebrates the Walsall Councillors' dedication to building a safer, stronger, greener and more resilient community.

The Councillor was also nominated for his work to introduce an innovative model involving a partnership with communities and statutory services.

Wolverhampton Councillor Chris Burden was also shortlisted for the Young Councillor of the Year category, for his contributions as a cabinet member for children, young people and education.

Councillor Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, and Marvis McKenzie and Sarah Poole, EET Advisors for Young People with Special Educational Needs (SEND)

Councillor Burden is also the youngest councillor to hold a cabinet position in Wolverhampton, and the first openly LGBTQ+ cabinet member in the City.